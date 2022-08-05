Akshay Kumar on allegations of not committing to movies

Akshay Kumar is respected for his discipline and work ethic in the Indian Film Industry. The actor’s movie career is inspirational, and he makes 4 or more a year. He’s B-busiest Town’s actor, with over a dozen impending films. The actor promotes his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan.

Akshay Kumar was asked, while promoting Raksha Bandhan, whether he would ever accept a wage cut. Akshay said a film’s script is very crucial. Dialogue and screenplay are the most vital aspects of a film, yet the authors are still undervalued. After the authors, the director, technicians, and performers are the most essential crew members.

When asked about his lack of commitment to a film project, the actor claimed he’s dedicated to completing on time, which won’t place a financial pressure on the production. He also noted that low box office figures annoy individuals and make them want change. When he was starting out, many advised the Khiladi to do less labour. The actor said he takes more time off than anybody in Hollywood since he doesn’t work on Sundays and only works half a day on Saturdays. “I only work 8 hours a day on a movie set, but I never spend a minute in a vanity van,” he remarked. I’m always on the set’s floor. I can perform what would take another star 14–15 hours in 8 hours. I adore movies”

Akshay Kumar next appears in Raksha Bandhan alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The movie opens the same day as Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Ram Setu, OMG2, Selfiee, Untitled Ratasan Remake, Capsule Gill, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Untitled Soorarai Pottru Remake are upcoming projects.