Akshay Kumar opens up on films not working

Akshay Kumar spoke about the recent trend of Bollywood films failing at the box office.

He was speaking at the premiere of his upcoming movie Cuttputlli’s trailer.

The thriller’s trailer, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Sargun Mehta, was unveiled on Saturday.

Akshay Kumar spoke about the issue of current films failing at the box office. The superstar discussed how contemporary movies have failed to connect with audiences in general.

Finally speaking up about the recent trend of Bollywood movies failing at the box office is Akshay Kumar. The Bollywood superstar voiced his concern about recent films failing to wow the public during the premiere of the trailer for his upcoming movie, Cuttputlli.

Akshay acknowledged the necessity for everyone to be aware of what moviegoers genuinely want to see. He further stated that it is not the fault of anyone else.

When speaking to the media at the premiere of Cuttputlli’s trailer, Akshay was questioned about the recent underperformance of Bollywood movies in general.

The superstar said, “Films are not working, it is our fault, my fault. I have to make changes, understand what the audience wants and there is nobody else to be blamed for it but me.”

The thriller’s trailer, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Sargun Mehta, and Chandrachur Singh, was unveiled by Akshay on Saturday.

Akshay also did the Cuttputlli dance at the event, which left the media in awe of his eerie performance. The movie’s inspiration, Ratsasan from the South, was also revealed by the film’s director, Ranjit M. Tewari.

He said, “It’s inspired by Ratsasan. It was never called Mission Cinderella, it was always called Cuttpultli. We shot in Mussoorie and UK.”

In the trailer, a serial murderer is shown as being responsible for three murders in the little village of Kasauli.

Police officers Akshay and his squad are searching for the fugitive murderer. Rakul is seen assisting in the same way. The movie is ready for a straight OTT release. On September 2, it will debut on Disney+Hotstar.

In addition to Cuttputlli, Akshay has a number other films scheduled. He is now in the Soorarai Pottru remake filming phase.

Along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt, he also has Ram Setu. Alongside Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi, the actor also participated in OMG: Oh My God 2 filming.