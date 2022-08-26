Akshay Kumar pranks his co-star Rakul Preet Singh, watch video

Akshay Kumar plays a prank on his ‘Cuttputli’ co-star Rakul Preet Singh.

Leaves her in a puddle while their melody ‘Saathiya’ from the film plays behind the scenes.

The film is scheduled for a delivery on an OTT stage.

Akshay Kumar, who is properly known as the prankster on the set, as of late played off a trick on his ‘Cuttputli’ co-star Rakul Preet Singh.

The entertainer took to his Instagram handle to impart the amusing video to his fans. Also, leaving you in splits is certain.

In the video, ‘Akshay stunts Rakul and leaves her abandoned in a puddle while their melody ‘Saathiya’ from the film plays behind the scenes.

He subtitled it, ‘It was all fun and games until someone decided to play mind games. Make your fun reels with a twist on #Saathiya, Looking forward to sharing the best ones.’

When he shared the video, likes and remarks poured in from all sides. While one fan composed, ‘Sir yeh kis line mein aa gye aap’, another additional, ‘Sir side se chale jatee’.

‘Cuttputlli’ is the authority revamp of the 2018 Tamil film ‘Ratsasan’, which featured Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the number one spot. The Hindi rendition stars Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is scheduled for a delivery on an OTT stage.

