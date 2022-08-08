Akshay Kumar promises to never make any ‘ghinoni films’

His movie will clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Despite this, Akshay says it’s not a clash and that more films will release together.

Akshay Kumar had earlier taken to his official Instagram handle to share a teaser video of his upcoming movie, Raksha Bandhan.

He caption: “Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! #RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022. #ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August .”

Fans of Akshay Kumar were overjoyed to see him make a long-overdue comeback to a full-fledged family drama. According to what he has just revealed, it appears that Akshay Kumar only wants to act in morally upright family movies.

According to a recent article in Koimoi, it appears that Akshay Kumar has stated that he’ll make sure that all of his movies can be enjoyed by a family audience, highlighting the fact that, despite his desire to experiment with different types of content, the movies he makes must always fall under the category of family entertainers.

He also emphasises that he doesn’t want to make any “ghinoni (dirty) films” despite not being fixated on a particular type of picture.

He said that he believed in producing films with an eye toward its message and commercial features that will entertain families, saying that any and every movie should be viewed by families without any hesitation, whether it be a social drama or a psychological thriller.

When asked at the Raksha Bandhan trailer launch about his movie clashing with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar said, “It’s not a clash. It’s about good movies coming together. And, it’s a big day. Due to COVID-19, many films did not release and some are still waiting to get a release date. So, it’s natural more films will release together. I hope both films have good run.”

No matter what the COVID-19 pandemic situation was, a box office conflict between two major motion pictures is still a box office conflict, as any child would agree.