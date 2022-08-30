Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu is currently facing legal issues

Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu lands in legal trouble.

Subramanian Swamy, a BJP leader and former member of the Rajya Sabha, has sent the film’s creators a legal notice.

The notice was sent prior to the release of the movie.

Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev all played significant roles in the movie. Abhishek Sharma is the director, while Akshay’s firm Cape of Good Films is a co-producer.

The theatrical debut of Ram Setu is slated for October 24, 2022, which also happens to be Diwali. Subramanian Swamy, a BJP leader and former member of the Rajya Sabha, has since sent the film’s creators a legal notice prior to the release of the movie.

On Sunday, Subramanian Swamy said that he has sent notices to Akshay and eight others to teach them ‘intellectual property rights.’ He tweeted: “Mumbai cinema [or is it sin-e-ma] wallas have a bad habit of falsifying and misappropriation. Hence to teach them Intellectual Property Rights, I have through Satya Sabharwal Adv issued Legal Notice to Cine Actor Akshay Kumar(Bhatia) and his 8 others for distorting Ram Setu saga. ”

As per report, advocate Satya Sabarwal said in his legal notice, “My client in 2007, has successfully argued before the Supreme Court for the preservation and protection of the Rama Setu and had opposed the Sethusamudram Ship Channel Project of the Government of India which envisaged rupturing the Rama Setu [held to be sacred by Hindus], on August 31, 2007, the Supreme Court was pleased to pass stay Order against any plan to demolish or damage the Rama Setu. This was on the grounds that faith and worship is a constitutional imperative.”

The notice further read, “It has come to my Client’s knowledge that, a Movie namely Ram Setu has been filmed and is set to be released on August 24. That Court proceedings are an integral part of saving the Ram Setu being demolished by previous Governments and if the same is being picturized in the Addressee’s film, then my Client has contributed in the film vide the Court proceedings initiated and my Client is bound to be recognized for the same with correct picturization of original facts and the Original Petitioner’s name used anywhere in the film.”

Ram Setu centers on an archaeologist attempting to determine if Ram Setu is a legend or a real place.