Akshay Kumar will play Jagdishwar Mishra again in Jolly LLB 3

Akshay Kumar will play a lawyer in Jolly LLB 3, insiders say.

Next year, Star Studios will produce a film directed by Subhash Kapoor.

Akshay, Subhash Kapoor, and Star Studios are exploring a Jolly LLB sequel.

Akshay Kumar filmography features legendary characters with franchise potential. Raju from Hera Pheri, Guru Gulab Khatri from Awara Pagal Deewana, Mac from Garam Masala, Vikram Rathore from Rowdy Rathore, Ajay from Baby, and Jolly from State vs. Jolly LLB. We’ve heard the Khiladi will return to perform a notable role. Akshay Kumar will play a lawyer in Jolly LLB 3, insiders say.

Next year, Star Studios will produce a film directed by Subhash Kapoor. Akshay, Subhash Kapoor, and Star Studios are exploring a Jolly LLB sequel. The third instalment will be larger and better. Expect significant shocks from this squad, a production insider said. Everyone is enthusiastic to make this courtroom comedy.

“The writing is locked and the team will soon lock the other cast members followed by a recce.” The film should be shot by early 2023 and released in late 2023. Subhash Kapoor’s third-film proposal has everyone enthusiastic, a source said.

Katputli, Ram Setu, Selfiee, Oh My God 2, Capsule Gill, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mudassar Aziz’s next, SkyForce with Dinesh Vijan, and two Dharma projects are also in Akshay Kumar’s programme. He recently concluded Capsule Gill, a Jaswant Singh Gill biopic, in London. We’re unsure of his future project.

Arshad Warsi’s 2013 Jolly LLB was a surprising smash. The following film entered the Rs 100 crore club in 2017. The third will be revealed in due time. Saurabh Shukla will appear in Jolly LLB 3 as well.

