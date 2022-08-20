Alec Baldwin facing troubles in his career after ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin faced troubles in his career after the ‘Rust’ shooting.

Alec Baldwin is having difficulties advancing in his career after the filming of “Rust.”

Speaking in an interview, Alec acknowledged that he keeps missing out on significant films while the FBI investigates the tragic shooting incident.

“Yesterday, I was let go from another job.

“There I was, prepared to board a plane and attend a movie. These folks and I have been chatting for months, and yesterday they told me that due to this, they do not want to work with you on the film.”

He continued by saying that the incident’s stress “took years off my life.”

The actor said, “If I didn’t have my wife, I don’t know where I would be right now,” in reference to his cherished wife Hilaria.

“Without her, I would have likely given up, retired, left, sold everything I owned, bought a house in the middle of nowhere, and simply found something else to do—selling real estate.

