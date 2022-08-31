Alec Baldwin is at loss of words over tragic floods in Pakistan

Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Baldwin posted a video to Instagram from northwest Pakistan.

The actor is in the region where floods destroyed multiple hotels and homes.

More than a thousand people, including 300 children, were killed by the monsoon rains.

Alec Baldwin was at a loss for words over the tragic floods in Pakistan, which killed over a thousand people, including 300 children.

Baldwin posted a video to Instagram from northwest Pakistan, where floods destroyed multiple hotels and homes, rendering thousands of people homeless.

The actor captioned the video with “This.”

Since mid-June, hundreds of his supporters have shown solidarity for the people of Pakistan in light of the catastrophe brought by monsoon rains.

In the meantime, the Secretary General of the United Nations encouraged the international community to assist the victims of the floods, which experts attribute to climate change.

