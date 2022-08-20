Advertisement
  • Alec Baldwin laments that following the filming of “Rust,” nobody wants to work with him
Alec Baldwin facing troubles in his career after ‘Rust’ shooting

  • Alec Baldwin is struggling to sign new movies
  • it is after intense drop in market value post ‘Rust’ shooting.
  • Alec acknowledged to a news channel that he keeps missing out on crucial movies.
Alec Baldwin is struggling to sign new movies after intense drop in market value post ‘Rust’ shooting.

As the FBI conducts its investigation into the tragic shooting incident, Alec acknowledged to a news channel that he keeps missing out on crucial movies.

“I got fired from another job yesterday.

“There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane … I’ve been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don’t want to do the film with you because of this.”

He went on to claim that the stress of the incident has “taken years off my life”

Speaking about his beloved wife Hilaria, the actor added: “If I didn’t have my wife, I don’t know where I would be right now.

“If I didn’t have her, I probably would have quit, retired, gone off, you know sold everything I owned, got a house in the middle of nowhere and just you know did find something else to do, sell real estate.”

