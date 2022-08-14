Alec Baldwin must have pulled the trigger on Halyna Hutchins.

According to an FBI inquiry, the actor’must have’ fatally murdered Halyna Hutchins

they examined the rifle by pointing it in various directions to see if the trigger could be ‘accidentally’ pulled.

According to an FBI inquiry, the actor’must have’ fatally murdered cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the film’s Mexico spell.

According to ABC News, a copy of the forensic analysis report details a thorough investigation of the occurrence.

Alec had previously claimed that he was fumbling with the gun when the shot was inadvertently fired. The actor went on to say that he drew the hammer back so he could pose for the camera.

According to the FBI, they examined the rifle by pointing it in various directions to see if the trigger could be ‘accidentally’ pulled.

The researchers discovered that the hammer could only ignite the primer when it was de-cocked, implying that the gunshot could not be fired while fidgeting and had to be pulled manually.

