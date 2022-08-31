Alec Baldwin reportedly gets first acting job on after Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin has reportedly gotten his first job since the shooting that killed cinematographer

Alec Baldwin has reportedly gotten his first job since the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. He plans to go back to acting on Broadway.

A report says that the actor from Mission: Impossible will play the lead role in the new movie version of the 1994 play Art.

The troubled star will be in the play with Tony Shalhoub and John Leguizamo. Tony winner Matthew Warchus will be in charge of directing the show.

This will be Baldwin’s first acting job since the 2021 Rust shooting in New Mexico, where a prop gun went off with real bullets while the actor was holding it. This killed the cinematographer.

The actor later said that he hadn’t pulled the trigger, and New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator found that the shooting was an accident.

But an FBI report said that Baldwin must have pulled the trigger, which is something that Baldwin denies.

In an interview with CNN, Baldwin said that he is facing difficulty in finding work, adding, “I got fired from another job yesterday.”

“There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane … I’ve been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don’t want to do the film with you because of this.”

