Alec Baldwin’s post for Anne Heche was met with criticism online

Hours before the crash, Anne reportedly drank vodka with wine chasers during a podcast recording.

Alec Baldwin as of late took to media to send backing to actress Anne Heche after an accident in California on Friday, left the actress hospitalized.

Sharing an Instagram video, Baldwin alluded to Heche as “brave” and said, “Hey, I just want to send out my best wishes and all my love to Anne Heche” with whom he featured in the 1996 film The Juror.

In spite of the fact that Baldwin got monstrous reaction for his message as the entertainer sent help for Heche whose fender bender crash caused a red hot blast and obliterated a home.

Heche was hospitalized after a vehicle collided with a home in the Mar Vista area in Los Angeles on Friday, igniting a “heavy fire,” Los Angeles Fire Department representative Brian Humphrey said in an email as revealed by Today.

While Baldwin basically communicated something specific wishing Heche for wellbeing, netizens proceeded to get down on the entertainer for calling Heche valiant as one netizen stated, “She put lives in danger.” Another Instagram client remarked, “What about the people that she almost killed?? Is she more important?”

As indicated by reports, hours before the fender bender, Heche drank vodka with wine chasers during a Better Together webcast recording with co-have Heather Duffy, which was posted internet based before the red hot crash. In spite of the fact that Anne’s rep informed TMZ that the video was recorded four days before the accident.

Regardless of the seriousness of the accident, Heche is “as of now in stable condition” as affirmed by her webcast accomplice, Duffy on Saturday. “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” said Heather Duffy, by means of New York Post.

