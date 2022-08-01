Ali Gul Pir recreates a video of an Indian cleric

Ali Gul Pir has found out an Indian Muslim cleric’s statement about married women who complaints about their husbands.

Ali replicated the entire video in the most amusing manner possible.

He applied talcum powder to do it, donned red lipstick, and pretended to be a frantic woman.

Popular Pakistani comedian and social media influencer Ali Gul Pir. Fans adore the videos of Ali Gul Pir. Ali is skilled at including humour in his videos. Actors among his fans eagerly anticipate his big videos.

Recently, Ali has found out an Indian Muslim cleric’s statement about married women who complaints about their husbands. The cleric’s message says, “The women who don’t do make up and don’t get ready before the arrival of their husbands should not complaint about their bad behavior or them coming home late”.

In order to follow the cleric's orders, Ali Gul Pir replicated the entire video in the most amusing manner possible. He cleansed his face, applied talcum powder to it, donned red lipstick, and pretended to be a frantic woman. Please watch his video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Gul Pir (@therealaligulpir)

Fans appreciated his flawless recreation of the video as well as his amazing facial expressions and vogue. On his chosen video, Aiman Khan and Maira Khan both laughed out. Many girls believed that Ali's play should have toned down its harshness because else, the message would have been delivered in an obnoxious and rigorous manner. They adored his entertainment. Numerous buddies have tagged their pals. Look at the comments.

Did you like this video of Ali’s ? Do let us know about this funny parody!

