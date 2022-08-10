Advertisement
  Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share a picture from their trip to Italy.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share a picture from their trip to Italy.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share a picture from their trip to Italy.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share a picture from their trip to Italy.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share a picture from their trip to Italy.

  • Alia Bhatt is about to become a mom with husband Ranbir Kapoor.
  • Ranbir and Alia are spending a week in Italy
  • Alia and Ranbir have been busy since their wedding, but now they’re on holiday in Italy
Alia Bhatt is about to become a mom with husband Ranbir Kapoor. Gangubai Kathiawadi actress declared pregnancy on June 27. The pair married on April 14, 2022, in their Vastu home in Bandra, Mumbai. Alia and Ranbir have been busy since their wedding, but now they’re on holiday in Italy.

Ranbir and Alia are spending a week in Italy, Now, the Student Of The Year 2 actress posted a vacation picture with Ranbir. Her pregnant glow is apparent. Alia also thanked fans on Instagram for loving Darlings. “Eternally thankful for this sunlight – THANK YOU for all the love, my lovesssss,” she wrote. Sonam Kapoor sent Alia love, saying: “My babymoon was there. It’s amazing! Enjoy!”

Alia’s first film under Eternal Sunshine Pvt Ltd, Darlings, just debuted on Netflix to excellent reviews. Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew also starred.

Alia is also filming Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. Next, she’ll appear in Jee Le Zara, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Heart Of Stone. Ranbir will next appear in Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled Shraddha Kapoor project.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt is best actress, says Kareena Kapoor
Alia Bhatt is best actress, says Kareena Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress.  Kareena Kapoor praised Alia as a...

