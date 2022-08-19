‘Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s chemistry is palpable’ says Karan Johar

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is soon to release.

After six long years, Karan Johar will make his directorial debut. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, his most recent movie, was released in 2016 and starred Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Fawad Khan in significant parts. And today, on February 10, 2023, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will open in theatres.

It has prominent appearances by Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. KJo recently spoke candidly about his future movie in an interview with a news website.

In an interview with the media, Karan Johar discussed the film’s leading actors as well as his return to directing. In the middle of 2023, he added, “I am directing after six years and it will be out in the middle of 2023. We have finished and wrapped the film. We have one song to go and I can’t wait for the audience to see it. Ranveer and Alia are fantastic, their chemistry is palpable. I am also very honoured to actually work with Jaya (Bachchan) aunty, Dharamji, Shabana Azmi, and a group of really strong actors from Bengali cinema. Also, some very new actors who have never done feature films before, are in the film. I am just waiting for everyone to watch it.”

In other events, on the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Karan recalled feeling self-conscious just four days after he started filming Student Of The Year, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra’s acting debut. He claimed to have asked the question “why are we producing this film?” while seated alongside the creative director Abhishek Varman. He asked, “huh?” Johar responded by asking, “Have you read the script?” He further added, “Four days into the shoot I read the script cover to cover. I don’t know what I was doing. I think I was drunk or something. I started shooting this film and I was like, ‘Why is this script so bad?”

In the meantime, Karan is also anticipating the arrival of the much-discussed Dharma Productions-produced mythical fantasy sci-fi movie Brahmastra.

