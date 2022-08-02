Alia Bhatt breaks silence on sexism in Bollywood

Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t massage my feet during pregnancy care
Alia Bhatt is discussing how she has occasionally encountered casual misogyny and has heard sexist remarks at work.
According to Alia, she did not at first notice the sexism in such comments until her situation made her conscious of it. She continued by saying it aggravates her to hear such misogynistic statements.
When asked if she had faced casual sexism in Bollywood like fellow women producers and actors, the Student Of The Year actor replied, “I think from time to time I have faced that– casual sexism. Many times I would not notice it. When I think back now because I am so much more aware of it, it just makes so much sense as ‘oh my god that was such a sexist comment, or that I was basically a subject of extreme misogyny in that moment. That’s why now I am so much more sensitive. Sometimes my friends go like ‘what’s wrong with you, why have you become so aggressive?’”
She further added, “But it’s not about that, just random things like ‘don’t be so sensitive, you’re being so sensitive, are you PMSing. To hell with you, I am not being sensitive, and even if I am PMSing so the hell what? You were born because women were PMSing. It gets me so annoying when people say these random things. It’s just casual.”
On the professional front, Alia is currently getting ready for the August 5, 2022, Netflix premiere of Darlings, her first production.
