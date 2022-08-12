Alia Bhatt channels her inner kid in unseen clip from Brahmastra sets

Alia Bhatt had a great time filming Brahmastra. In a video that has gone viral online, the Darlings star can be seen spraying water from a hose on the cast and crew in a video that has gone viral on the internet.

A fan posted the footage on Twitter, where Alia can be seen dousing the Brahmastra actors and crew with water while wearing a sea green midi dress.

From the looks of it, she is definitely having a ball while others try to save themselves from getting wet. She can be heard saying, “Come on, guys. Everybody has to get wet.”

The video is captioned, “#brahmāstra Exclusive footage of Alia using the Jal Astra #AliaBhatt”

Alia Bhatt is still in awe of Darlings, her first production, which was a huge success. The movie is currently available on Netflix and has garnered excellent reviews. Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, and Alia Bhatt play crucial parts.

Brahmastra, a movie with big roles for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, will be released in theatres on September 9.

Deepika Padukone will portray Parvati in Brahmastra 2. Their sources claim that the plot of Brahmastra 2 would centre on the lives of MahaDev and Parvati, two important characters. “The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part,” revealed the source.