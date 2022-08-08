Alia Bhatt charges between Rs 85 lakh and Rs 1 crore for a social media advertisement or post.

The Kalank actress has over 68.5 million Instagram followers.

Trade analyst Girish Johar says her brand’s value is $68.1 million, or Rs. 540 crore.

There’s a good reason why Alia Bhatt is regarded as one of the best actors in Hindi cinema. The Raazi actress, who is renowned for her acting skills, has dazzled the audience with her intense performances.

While several recent movies failed to make money at the box office, Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi succeeded in getting people to buy tickets.

One of the best paid actresses in Bollywood, Alia is connected to well-known companies. Given that the Kalank actress has over 68.5 million Instagram followers, numerous firms adore working with her.

Ever enquired about Alia’s fees for posting on social media? We now have a solution, so that’s good. According to the Duff and Phelps analysis titled “Celebrity Valuation,” she receives a huge sum of money between Rs 85 lakh and Rs 1 crore for a social media advertisement or post.

Trade analyst Girish Johar referenced the story in a message he made on his official Twitter account to let his followers know about it. According to him, the value of Alia Bhatt’s brand is $68.1 million, or Rs. 540 crore.

“As per @duffandphelps Celebrity Valuation report, @aliaa08 earns ₹85L ~ ₹1cr for her social media ad or post !!! She is the youngest in top10 celebs & her brand valuation is at $68.1M ~ ₹540crs +++,” Girish Johar wrote on the micro-blogging site.

As per @duffandphelps Celebrity Valuation report, @aliaa08 earns ₹85L ~ ₹1cr for her social media ad or post !!! She is the youngest in top10 celebs & her brand valuation is at $68.1M ~ ₹540crs +++ !!! pic.twitter.com/rntKxgMUKl — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) August 7, 2022

The Bollywood diva is now enjoying Darlings’ popularity after its August 5 Netflix launch. Alia made her producing debut with the black comedy drama starring Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah.

Under the domestic label Eternal Sunshine Productions, she created the OTT film that received critical acclaim.

Alia is currently preparing for the premiere of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, in which she co-stars with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

On September 9, 2022, the superhero movie, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, is expected to be released.

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Heart of Stone, and Jee Le Zaraa actress also has these films in her filmography.

Alia is expecting the birth of her first kid with spouse Ranbir even though she is a professional bright star. The expectant mother shared a post on Instagram in June 2022 to announce her pregnancy.