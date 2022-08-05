Alia Bhatt explains why Ranbir Kapoor appears “serious” in his pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022.

The couple fell in love on the sets of their fantasy-drama film, Brahmastra.

Alia has been promoting her recently released film, Darlings.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are among the cutest couples in Bollywood. Lovably called RanLia by their fans, they have been defining significant relationship objectives for their fans.

The couple secured the bunch on April 14, 2022, at their home in Bandra, Mumbai, in the wake of being seeing someone 5 years.

Their wedding was a cozy undertaking and just the couple’s nearby relatives were a piece of it. In June, the lovebirds proceeded to declare her pregnancy. The team fell head over heels for one another on the arrangements of their dream show film, Brahmastra in 2017.

Alia, who has been advancing her as of late delivered film, Darlings, was inquired as to why Ranbir looks miserable in every one of the pics. In a meeting with famous YouTubers Jaby Koay and Achara Kirk, Jaby scrutinized the Gangubai Kathiawadi entertainer whether her better half at any point grins at home as he generally looks serious in a large portion of his photos. To which, Alia entertainingly answered and said,

“Essentially, he has those depressed eyes which make him look either serious or miserable yet that is only his face. Like frequently, individuals let me know I look strained with my scowl centered face yet that is exactly the way in which I am. That is only his face. Ranbir is continuously grinning and snickering, however perhaps you can say I am the person who makes him giggle and grin.”

In the mean time, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is scheduled to deliver on September 9, 2022. The film additionally stars entertainers like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in crucial jobs. Aside from Brahmastra, Alia will star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara.

She likewise has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and a Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone. Then, Ranbir, then again, will highlight in Animal, Shamshera, and Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-named film with Shraddha Kapoor.