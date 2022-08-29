Advertisement
Alia Bhatt posts heartfelt birthday message for Nagarjuna Akkineni

  • She wished his co-star Nagarjuna Akkineni on his birthday.
  • The actress is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor.
  • She also has Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ co-starring Ranveer Singh.
Alia Bhatt took to her Twitter handle to share an exquisite behind-the-scene picture with Nagarjuna Akkineni from the arrangements of ‘Brahmastra’ as she wished him on his birthday.

In the image, Alia is seen presenting with Nagarjuna and Ranbir Kapoor for the camera on the set.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir are seen twinning in beige outfits. Nagarjuna, then again, is wearing all-dark clothing.

The threesome is all grins for the camera. Alia inscribed the post, ‘Happiest birthday @iamnagarjuna sir! It has been an honour and a privilege to have worked with you (heart emoji)’.

This is whenever Alia first will be seen sharing the screen space with Nagarjuna. Coordinated by Ayan Mukerji, the dream show additionally stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in key jobs. ‘Brahmastra’ will stir things up around town on September 9, 2022.

Aside from this, Alia additionally has Karan Johar’s ‘Rough Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ co-featuring Ranveer Singh.

It additionally includes entertainers like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key jobs. It will be delivered in February one year from now.

In the mean time, the youthful entertainer is anticipating her most memorable youngster with Ranbir Kapoor. The couple secured the bunch recently in April.

