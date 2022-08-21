Alia Bhatt remembers first cheque from her debut movie, SOTY

Alia Bhatt has revealed that she was paid ₹15 lakh for her debut film Student Of The Year.

She bought her first car at 19 and her first house at 22.

Alia will be seen next in Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Jee Le Zara.

Alia Bhatt is quite possibly of the most capable entertainer in the Bollywood business. The entertainer, who began her profession very early on, has conveyed probably the best movies like Dear Zindagi, Gully Boy, Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2 States, Kapoor and Sons, Raazi and substantially more.

Alia made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 movie, Student Of The Year, which was coordinated by Karan Johar. It additionally denoted the introduction of Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Presently, the entertainer reviewed her expense for her presentation film and told Mid-Day, in a meeting that she was paid ₹15 lakh for Student Of The Year.

Further, she added that not long after she gave the check to her mom Soni Razdan, and told her, “Mumma you handle the money.”

Alia also revealed that her mother handles her money. “I don’t know how much money I have in my bank account. I know it is a good amount but don’t know how much money I have and it’s good I don’t know.

My team often keeps telling me that I need to sit down and look at my finances. And now that I am having a child, I feel like I should get a hold of my finances,” Alia said.

Alia said that her CA, who is likewise a family companion gets extremely worried and advises her to burn through cash and partake shortly.

She said that she is a sad high-roller and furthermore not into venture. “My mother does it and they lets me know where it is invested,” she added.

Alia likewise uncovered that she got her most memorable vehicle at 19 years old and got her most memorable house when she was 22.

In the mean time, on the work front, Alia will be seen next in Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Jee Le Zara. She will likewise make her Hollywood presentation with Heart Of Stone.

