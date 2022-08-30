Alia Bhatt said she was “scared” to work on Sadak 2 with her father

Alia Bhatt is a popular Indian actress who is going to be 10 years old.

She claimed she doesn’t know what will happen and that her father feels she has a wall up and wants to knock it down.

She informed him she’s reserving her ability for when he directs her.

Alia Bhatt is a popular Indian actress who is going to be 10 years old. She began in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan and rose to fame with 2 States, Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gully Boy, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress has delved into producing with her label Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia Bhatt told in a flashback interview that she’s terrified to start Sadak 2’s journey despite being in frequent contact with her father. She also stated he bounced songs off her to obtain her input, and his intensity worries her. She claimed she doesn’t know what will happen and that her father feels she has a wall up and wants to knock it down. She informed him she’s reserving her ability for when he directs her.

Alia wowed in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings. Gangubai Kathiawadi was a rare Bollywood success in 2022, and Darlings had the most views on an OTT platform. Promos for her next film Brahmastra, costarring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, are well-received. The legendary fantasy drama opens in 2022. She’ll also feature in Heart Of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra’s project has been delayed.

