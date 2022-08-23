Alia Bhatt says, “And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me” after facing criticism

Alia Bhatt is the only Bollywood actor to have had three consecutively successful films this year: RRR, Gangubai Kathiwadi, and Darlings.

She is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Brahmastra.

Alia spoke to Mid-Day on dealing with nepotism trolls in an interview.

Alia Bhatt, who has recently been in the spotlight due to the success of her films and her first pregnancy, has replied to allegations of nepotism by advising people to avoid her films if they dislike her.

Alia spoke to Mid-Day on dealing with nepotism trolls in an interview “There are two ways of dealing with it. One is controlled and I can prove my worth in my space. I believed the only way I could shut the conversation down is through my movies. So, don’t respond, don’t feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I shut up, went home and did my work. I delivered a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

She went on to ask, “So, who’s having the last laugh? At least until I deliver my next flop? For now, I am laughing! At the end of the day, use that to fuel your work. I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can’t do (anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy.”

