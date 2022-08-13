Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor is the ‘light of her life’ in viral video

Alia Bhatt posted Ranbir Kapoor’s video on Instagram.

She called him the light of her life.

The couple is soon-to-be parents of their first child.

Alia Bhatt has uploaded a new video from her and Ranbir Kapoor’s babymoon in Italy. She and her husband are expecting their first kid. At the same spot, pregnant Sonam Kapoor celebrated her babymoon.

The beautiful weather in Italy was visible in the footage. Ranbir Kapoor was dressed entirely in blue, wearing a blue shirt and denim pants. He put on a pair of sunglasses and basked in the sunshine. He danced in the video to Brahmastra’s most recent song, Deva Deva.

When posting the video, Alia referred to Ranbir’s character Shiva from Brahmastra as “the light of my life” and used a bunch of fire emojis. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir’s sister, commented on the video and added a number of red heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir will play the part of Agni Astra in Brahmastra. The film, which was directed by Ayan Mukerji, is Alia and Ranbir’s first joint effort. In the movie, the Gangubai actress plays Ranbir’s love interest as Isha. It’s interesting to note that they started dating while making the movie.

As long as Brahmastra was being made, the loved-up couple were together for over five years. In April of this year, the pair officially got hitched. They announced Alia’s pregnancy on social media two months after their enchanting and private wedding.

When the Student Of The Year tweeted a picture of herself and Ranbir Kapoor from a sonography session in June, everyone was taken aback.

