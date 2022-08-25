Alia Bhatt is a very well-known actress in Indian movies.

Alia Bhatt is a very well-known actress in Indian movies. She started out in Karan Johar’s movie “Student of the Year” and worked her way up to the top with movies like “2 States,” “Highway,” “Udta Punjab,” “Dear Zindagi,” “Raazi,” “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” and “Darlings.” The last two were made by her own company, “Eternal Sunshine Productions,” and “Darlings” was her first movie as a producer. Alia will also be in Ayan Mukerji’s much-anticipated film “Brahmastra.” This will be the first time she and her husband Ranbir Kapoor work together on-screen. The actress just finished filming with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for Tom Harper’s Heart Of Stone.

Alia was asked in an interview how her Hollywood project, Heart of Stone, came to be. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star replied, “My team sent me the script, and they said, “You know, they want you to read the script, and if you’re interested, we can set up a Zoom meeting with the director.” A lot of this is now possible because of Zoom. Meetings don’t require you to fly. You can do a virtual meeting. I read the script, and of course I knew that Gal Gadot was going to star in it and also produce it, which made me very happy because I am a huge fan of her work and of who she is as a person.

Ads for Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, have been positively welcomed. The legendary fantasy drama opens in 2022. Ranbir Kapoor plays Shiva in Brahmastra Part 1. He’s going to fall for Isha (Alia Bhatt). Shiva discovers he has a secret bond to the Brahmstra and a vast power he doesn’t entirely understand: fire.

She’s also in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Her film starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra has been delayed.

