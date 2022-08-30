Alia Bhatt was seen wearing black outfit outside the dubbing studio

Advertisement
  • Alia Bhatt, who’s pregnant, was photographed wearing a loose-fitting black gown.
  • The 29-year-old actor wore a beautiful black and white sequin dress and topped it off with her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s big blazer, which left her fans in awe.
  • In April, they got married, and after a couple of months, Alia told everyone that she was pregnant for the first time.
Alia, who has been dazzling with her maternity style, wore a loose-fitting black shirt. Simple makeup and loose hair completed her outfit.

Alia Bhatt

 

Alia Bhatt

 

Alia BhattAlia has been promoting her new film, Darlings, and has been seen in many fashionable pregnancy ensembles. However, one of her latest ensembles has a special detail!

The 29-year-old starlet stunned admirers with a black and white sequined dress and her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s oversized jacket. Photos of herself with the caption, “While the hubby is out of town, I grabbed his jacket to polish off my wardrobe today” went viral.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of Bollywood’s most popular couples. This year has been very lucky for them because they have moved into two new stages of their relationship in a very short amount of time. In April, they got married, and after a couple of months, Alia told everyone that she was pregnant for the first time. The Brahmastra couple is over the moon because they are about to become parents.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           Well, the actress from Dear Zindagi is currently enjoying the success of her new OTT movie, Darlings. She will next be seen in Brahmastra with her husband, Ranbir. The two have been doing a lot to get the word out about their movie, which will come out in less than 10 days, on September 9, 2022.

Last seen in Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor. Karan Malhotra directed. Then he’ll be in Brahmastra, a Dharma Productions/Ayan Mukerji mythical fantasy. Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni star. Next Holi, he’ll be in a Luv Ranjan-directed love drama with Shraddha Kapoor.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             Animal is one of next year’s most anticipated movies. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna star. It’s due on India’s Independence Day, August 15, 2023. Alia Bhatt’s other hits include Darlings and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Karan Johar’s Heart Of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also star her.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

