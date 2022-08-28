Advertisement
Alishbah Anjum gives hair tutorial on TikTok

  • Instagram influencer Alishbah Anjum is a master of all trades.
  • Alishbah is the sister of Jannat Mirza.
  • She posted a short instructional on how to use a hair straightening machine to curl hair.
Alishbah Anjum, a TikTok celebrity from Pakistan, is a master of all trades.

As she discovers new achievements and secret talents, the Instagram influencer’s talent has no bounds.

The actress, who can also be seen in brand photoshoots and on the catwalk, is a skilled impromptu makeup artist with a variety of tips and techniques at her disposal.

Anjum recently posted a short instructional on how to use a hair straightening machine to curl hair to her Instagram followers.

Using a hair styling machine that is intended to straighten or curl hair might be challenging.

Anjum’s quick and time saving straightening iron technique is getting praise despite the abundance of beauty and hair tutorial videos on the internet.

Even while this tactic has been popular for a while, the TikTok star’s impact makes it simpler for aspiring amateur artists to raise their game.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ALISHBAH ANJUM (@alishbahannjum)

Anjum, a social media influencer from Faisalabad who has millions of followers, is also the sister of Jannat Mirza, the most popular TikTok celebrity in Pakistan. Both sisters have a huge fan base.

