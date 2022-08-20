Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alizeh Shah oozes glamour and elegance in viral pictures

Alizeh Shah oozes glamour and elegance in viral pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Alizeh Shah oozes glamour and elegance in viral pictures

Alizeh Shah oozes glamour and elegance in viral pictures

Advertisement
  • Alizeh Shah gave her followers access to her most recent gorgeous pictures on Instagram.
  • She donned a classic sleeveless pink top, floral head scarf, and funky sunglasses.
  • Her professional life has been full of ups and downs from movies to dramas.
Advertisement

Alizeh Shah never misses a chance to charm her followers with her alluring and adorable appearance. Her fans fall in love with her all over again because of her breathtaking beauty. Her every appearance in Pakistani dramas, photo sessions, or casual outings sets significant fashion goals for fans.

Many people’s hearts have been won over by this diva’s beautiful beauty. Her professional life was always thrilling and unpredictable. She was the one who achieved success when she first entered her field. Her transition from movies to dramas is admirable and encouraging.

Also Read

Netizens reacts to Alizeh Shah, Muneeb Butt’s on-camera chemistry
Netizens reacts to Alizeh Shah, Muneeb Butt’s on-camera chemistry

The remarkable chemistry between the actresses Alizeh Shah and Muneeb Butt caused...

The Ehd e Wafa actress gave her followers access to her most recent gorgeous pictures on Instagram.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Advertisement

Alizeh donned a classic sleeveless pink top. The pink wonder bore floral head scarf went perfectly with her outfit. She draped it around her head.

What stole the show is the way she accessorized her ensemble with her funky sunglasses. She let her eyes do all the talking and pulled her hair back under the scarf with a few strands of hair framing her face. Her big dramatic eyes enhanced her look with fine liner and mascara, a flawless base, blushed cheeks and a rosy pink lip completed her look.

Shah’s passionate fan base was in awe as she flaunted her endearing appearance in the most recent photo shoot, updating her western attire with long hair and gorgeous makeup.

Advertisement

Also Read

Alizeh Shah’s latest videos goes viral
Alizeh Shah’s latest videos goes viral

The Ehd e Wafa actress treated her fans to her latest photos in a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story