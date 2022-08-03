Advertisement
Alizeh Shah radiates glamour in multi-colored outfit, pictures

Alizeh Shah radiates glamour in multi-colored outfit, pictures

Articles
Alizeh Shah radiates glamour in multi-colored outfit, pictures

Alizeh Shah radiates glamour in multi-colored outfit, pictures

Alizeh Shah, a young actress from Pakistan, attracts attention with her every move because of her stunning appearance and rebellious personality.

This time, as she posted some cute photos on Instagram, the 21-year-old beauty mesmerized her followers with her sense of style and clothing choices.

Shah’s passionate fan base was in awe as she flaunted her endearing appearance in the most recent photo shoot, updating her eastern attire with long hair and gorgeous makeup.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress who appears in Urdu television. She made her acting debut in 2016, with the supporting role Alina in Choti Si Zindagi. In 2018, Her performance as Palwasha in Ishq Tamasha earned her the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation.

