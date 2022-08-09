Alizeh Shah reveals the solution of all hormonal problems

Even when she is not working, Alizeh Shah frequently makes headlines. Whether it be her contentious actions or her opulent photo shoots. With her breezy, elegant outfits, Shah has consistently won over fashion reviewers.
The actress from Dil Moum Ka Dia has been giving off one tempting ensemble after another, and her closet is obviously filled with ethnic clothing.
However, she surprised everyone recently when she suddenly lost weight. While some of her followers berated her for being size zero, others praised her for her dedication. The key of Shah’s weight loss journey was recently made public.
She revealed how taking a certain pill helped her regulate her hormones, enhance her metabolism, and lose inches quickly.
