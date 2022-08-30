Alizeh Shah shares quick make-up tutorial

Alizeh Shah has shed a ton of weight and has totally changed her look from rotund to measure zero!

Alizeh is known as the youthful arising entertainer. She has given a few hits and has demonstrated her acting abilities very well.

In addition to her acting is great yet she is likewise renowned for her style and dressed-up appearances. Not just she is sufficiently daring to attempt new design styles yet various haircuts as well.

The stunning actress recently posted a tutorial for her go-to quick makeup. Her face, however, was already prepared for makeup because it was properly hydrated with lotion and primer and covered as well.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Following these, she covered her face with loose powder. She had smokey eyes that blended beautifully with pink. She also painted her lips pink. She used loose powder first, then used mascara to contour her brows. She uses mascara to lengthen her eyelashes as well. Watch the video to see more.