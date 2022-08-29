Alizeh Shah’s ‘viral video’ shows off her glam look

When Alizeh Shah recreated Aishwarya Rai’s saree look
Alizeh Shah, a popular face in the Pakistani drama industry who looks...
Alizeh Shah, the star of the Lollywood drama Ehd e Wafa, draws attention to herself with every move, thanks to her striking appearance and rebellious character.
Alizeh has changed the way the public perceives her by sticking to a strict fitness regimen that has generated buzz. Undoubtedly, the public is in uproar about her makeover.
With her latest Tiktok video, the Bebasi actress is capturing viewers’ hearts, and Alizeh’s endearing facial expressions are definitely flawless.
The Taana Baana actress is destined to go down in history in the upcoming years, thanks to her numerous fan accounts and millions of admirers worldwide.
On the professional front, Alizeh Shah has recently worked on the popular drama series Bebasi as well as Chaand Raat Aur Chandni.
