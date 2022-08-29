Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alizeh Shah’s ‘viral video’ shows off her glam look

Alizeh Shah’s ‘viral video’ shows off her glam look

Articles
Advertisement
Alizeh Shah’s ‘viral video’ shows off her glam look

Alizeh Shah’s ‘viral video’ shows off her glam look

Advertisement
  • Alizeh Shah is the star of the Lollywood drama Ehd e Wafa.
  • Undoubtedly, the public is in uproar about her makeover.
  • She has numerous fan accounts and millions of admirers worldwide.
Advertisement

Alizeh Shah, the star of the Lollywood drama Ehd e Wafa, draws attention to herself with every move, thanks to her striking appearance and rebellious character.

Alizeh has changed the way the public perceives her by sticking to a strict fitness regimen that has generated buzz. Undoubtedly, the public is in uproar about her makeover.

With her latest Tiktok video, the Bebasi actress is capturing viewers’ hearts, and Alizeh’s endearing facial expressions are definitely flawless.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Alizehshah.official (@alizahshahofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Advertisement

The Taana Baana actress is destined to go down in history in the upcoming years, thanks to her numerous fan accounts and millions of admirers worldwide.

On the professional front, Alizeh Shah has recently worked on the popular drama series Bebasi as well as Chaand Raat Aur Chandni.

Also Read

When Alizeh Shah recreated Aishwarya Rai’s saree look
When Alizeh Shah recreated Aishwarya Rai’s saree look

Alizeh Shah, a popular face in the Pakistani drama industry who looks...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Tanishaa Mukerji hugs Kajol, asks paparazzi to see Salaam Venky
Tanishaa Mukerji hugs Kajol, asks paparazzi to see Salaam Venky
Sayali Sanjeev talks about her shipping with Ruturaj Gaikwad
Sayali Sanjeev talks about her shipping with Ruturaj Gaikwad
Mukesh borrowed money from a hawker to pay kids' school fees
Mukesh borrowed money from a hawker to pay kids' school fees
Kartik Aaryan starts the pre birthday celebration of his pet Katori
Kartik Aaryan starts the pre birthday celebration of his pet Katori
Akshay Kumar watch from car as fan recreate scene of Hera Pheri
Akshay Kumar watch from car as fan recreate scene of Hera Pheri
An Action Hero box office day 2 collection
An Action Hero box office day 2 collection
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story