Amar Khan flawlessly imitates the K3G scene

Amar Khan’s versatile roles win the hearts of the audience

The actress and a friend nailed the dialogues in a scene from the cult classic Indian film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

The rib-tickling video garnered thousands of views. Fans quickly jumped in and flooded the comment section with praises.

Advertisement

Amar Khan’s versatile roles win the hearts of the audience. Aside from her captivating aura, the dazzling actress-writer has recently released another hilarious video.

The actress and a friend nailed the dialogues in a scene from the cult classic Indian film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

“Our childhood fav film K3G and the funniest dialogue of all times,” Khan captioned the video.

The rib-tickling video garnered thousands of views. Fans quickly jumped in and flooded the comment section with praises.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham was released in 2001 and was an instant hit garnering an est. INR1.36 billion at the box office. The film helped launch the careers of many of the cast members, especially Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the fame of the actors soared higher. The film became a classic in cinema history accumulating international praise.

Advertisement

On the work front, Khan has been seen in Adnan Siddiqui’s produced Dum Mastam.

Also Read