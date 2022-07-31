Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amar Khan flawlessly imitates the K3G scene

Amar Khan flawlessly imitates the K3G scene

Articles
Advertisement
Amar Khan flawlessly imitates the K3G scene

Amar Khan flawlessly imitates the K3G scene

Advertisement
  • Amar Khan’s versatile roles win the hearts of the audience
  • The actress and a friend nailed the dialogues in a scene from the cult classic Indian film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.
  • The rib-tickling video garnered thousands of views. Fans quickly jumped in and flooded the comment section with praises.
Advertisement

 

Amar Khan’s versatile roles win the hearts of the audience. Aside from her captivating aura, the dazzling actress-writer has recently released another hilarious video.

The actress and a friend nailed the dialogues in a scene from the cult classic Indian film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

“Our childhood fav film K3G and the funniest dialogue of all times,” Khan captioned the video.

The rib-tickling video garnered thousands of views. Fans quickly jumped in and flooded the comment section with praises.

Advertisement
@amarkhanofficial

Our childhood fav film K3g and the funniest dailogue of all times 💗😂⚡️🔥😂😂⚡️🔥💯#kabhikhushikabhigam #funnyvideos #filmdailogues #k3g @Kamran Happy Bashir

♬ original sound – ＶＡＲＳＨＡ

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham was released in 2001 and was an instant hit garnering an est. INR1.36 billion at the box office. The film helped launch the careers of many of the cast members, especially Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the fame of the actors soared higher. The film became a classic in cinema history accumulating international praise.

Advertisement

On the work front, Khan has been seen in Adnan Siddiqui’s produced Dum Mastam.

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story