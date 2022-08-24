Amar Khan mimics Ms. Braganza from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

Belapur ki Dayan actress stole hearts with yet another humorous video.

Amar Khan is a queen of Lollywood, who has perfected the ability to enchant the audience with her range of characters. The Belapur ki Dayan actress is stealing hearts with yet another humorous video in addition to her enduring aura which charms the public.

The actress was caught having a good time at a star-studded launch of Sara Khan cosmetics while hilariously impersonating the renowned Miss Braganza character from the cult classic Indian movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

It goes without saying that the Dum Mastam actress is adored for her flawless Ms. Braganza act. Thousands of people liked the funny video. Fans got in right away and crowded the comment section with positive feedback.

Have a look!

Archana Puran Singh portrayed the well-known “Miss Braganza” character in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Released in October 1998, the movie.

Fareeha Jabeen’s daughter has landed a number of jobs portraying diverse and interesting personalities. Chashm-e-Num, a 2017 short film, served as her acting debut.

On the work front, Amar Khan co-starred with Imran Ashraf in the well-liked movie Dum Mastam, which was released on Eid ul-Fitr. IMDb Ratings gave the project a rating of 5.6.

