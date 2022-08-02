Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of assaulting her.

Actor’s medical condition was discussed by the Aquaman actor’s attorneys.

Mr. Depp’s preference to exclude information about his erectile dysfunction.

Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of assaulting her. According to released pre-trial court records, Amber Heard’s legal team made the startling assertion that Johnny Depp’s erectile issue caused him to become enraged and he s******y assaulted his wife with a liquor bottle.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s medical condition was discussed by the Aquaman actor’s attorneys in court records that Newsweek was able to view, claiming that it is “clearly relevant” to “s****l abuse.”

Despite Mr. Depp’s preference to exclude information about his erectile dysfunction, the motion stated that the condition was “clearly relevant to sexual assault, including Mr. Depp’s wrath and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard.”

According to the report, “Mr. Depp’s erectile dysfunction increases the likelihood that Mr. Depp would become enraged or frustrated when interacting with Amber Heard and turn to a bottle.”

Heard “wants a circus, and plainly plans to drive this trial down a number of unnecessary salacious rabbit holes, including and especially with respect to Mr. Depp’s medical background,” Depp’s hotshot legal team said in response to the allegations.

Heard testified emotionally in the former couple’s lengthy six-week defamation trial that Depp had threatened to “carve up” her face with a vodka bottle during a quarrel in Australia in 2015 and had allegedly s******y assaulted her with it.

Her ex-husband refuted her assertions, calling them “heinous,” “ridiculous,” and “humiliating,” and he added that “No human being is perfect, certainly not. Nobody of us.

Depp said in his testimony, “But I have never in my life engaged in sexual battery, physical assault, all these absurd, outlandish stories of me engaging in these things and waiting to be able to bring the truth out.”