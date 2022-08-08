Amber Heard “beat up” by a female she had drugged

She claims she would often get drugged by the Aquaman star, and was even beaten up for hanging out with Elon Musk.

Amber allegedly tried ‘slicing her neck’ with a wine opener.

New allegations have become visible that brand Amber Heard as a victimizer against a lady who might frequently get tranquilized by the Aquaman star, and was once even beat ready for staying nearby Elon Musk.

The young lady being referred to, with the pseudo name Gia, was a regular customer of Amber Heard’s extremely rich person parties and has blamed the star for compressing her into drugs.

This time around, nonetheless, Amber Heard supposedly had a go at ‘cutting her neck’, as per House in Habit.

The whole episode has been separated by Gia and she made sense of that “Elon invited and encouraged Gia to come” to a Gatsby-themed party in San Francisco, but it all “came crashing to a head.”

Gia had on a “beautiful beaded 1920s-style gown” with “a pale pink, low swooping back, and hand beaded bodice.”

Gia consented to the date since “she was under the impression that Amber would not be at this event, she knew Elon and she had broken up and things had gotten increasingly ugly after the Australian incident, so she was stunned to hear her name called out from atop the staircase by Amber, above her as she was greeting people at the bar below.”

She proceeded to add how, detecting her date “infuriated her. Triggering a violent attack in front of a room full of people.”

Gia reviewed the occurrence in unequivocal detail and added, “she grabbed me by the neck and started slashing my dress with a wine opener, like a maniac, screaming that she was going to ‘slit my neck’, for [expletive] her boyfriend.”

Eventually “it took a friend of Amber’s to finally pull her off of Gia, and away from the bar. But the shredded dress marked an indefinite end to whatever lingering infatuation still remained.”

