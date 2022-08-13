Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amber Heard ‘dragged through the mid’ over unsealed documents & allegations

Amber Heard ‘dragged through the mid’ over unsealed documents & allegations

Articles
Advertisement
Amber Heard ‘dragged through the mid’ over unsealed documents & allegations

Amber Heard ‘dragged through the mid’ over unsealed documents & allegations

Advertisement
  • Amber Heard ‘dragged through the mid’ over unsealed documents & allegations.
  • Ireland Baldwin foreshadowed this incident by calling Amber a “absolute disaster of a human being.”
  • Ireland expressed her desire that Johnny would regain his reputation and his life
Advertisement

Amber Heard was “dragged through the middle,” over released documents and accusations that she is a “absolute disaster of a human being.”

In one of them, Amber was alleged to have “maniacal meltdowns” that her close friends found “disturbing.”
Ireland Baldwin foreshadowed this incident by calling Amber a “absolute disaster of a human being” on her Instagram Story after the trial.

Then, she expressed her desire that Johnny would regain his reputation and his life by writing, “Men can endure abuse too, and this awful tragedy of a human being is a dreadful person. And I really hope he appears in five Pirates flicks.

Also Read

Vikings actress Katheryn Winnick in support for Amber Heard
Vikings actress Katheryn Winnick in support for Amber Heard

The legal dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has divided Hollywood...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story