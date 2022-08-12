Advertisement
Amber Heard dropped jaws in floral red outfit during visit to bookstore

  • Amber Heard dropped jaws in a floral red outfit during a visit to a bookstore.
  • Heard strolled around the city wearing a stunning maxi dress.
  • She made her first public appearance since losing her highly publicized trial against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, strolling leisurely through the city.
Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, visited a bookstore in Tel Aviv last week and everyone was in awe of her floral red attire.

Heard strolled around the city wearing a stunning maxi dress, showcasing her natural beauty and grin.
The Aquaman star smiled broadly as she let photographers take pictures of her.

To improve her appearance Heard draped her thick hair loosely over her shoulder. Her smile alone was enough to raise blood pressure. She also carried a sizable book-carrying white bag.

Heard, who is engaged in a court battle with Depp, has made her first public appearance since losing her highly publicized trial against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, strolling leisurely through the city.

Amber Heard’s most recent appearance appeared to be a calculated attempt to win over hearts as she cut a fashionable figure to elicit cheers from admirers and passersby.

