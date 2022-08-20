Amber Heard follows Kamala Haris but she has not reciprocated her gesture

Amber Heard follows Kamala Haris but she has not reciprocated her gesture.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and US President Joe Biden follow a variety of famous people.

Biden and Haris do not follow Johnny Depp.

The most powerful couple on Earth follows a number of people, including Jennifer Garner, The Rock, and Billie Eilish. The president and vice president don’t follow people who are embroiled in issues, according to an examination of their Instagram profiles.

Consider the case of Amber Heard. The Aquaman actress has followed Kamala Haris on the Facebook-owned app, but the vice president hasn’t done the same for her.

Biden and Haris do not follow Johnny Depp, who has more Instagram followers than the president. But the famous person from Hollywood also doesn’t follow any of them on Instagram.

