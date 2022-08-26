Amber Heard is being snubbed by Hollywood friends.

Aquaman actress is still dealing with the fallout.

Heard was forced to move to a smaller home as she lost out on money and any new projects.

Amber Heard seems to be in hot water because the actress has reportedly been shunned by her former partying Hollywood colleagues.

The defamation case involving Johnny Depp and Heard was resolved in June after the jury found it in the actor’s favour; however, the Aquaman actress is still dealing with the fallout.

Heard apparently sought out Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie for assistance after losing a slander case, but she claims to have received a cold response.

Heard was forced to move to a smaller home as she lost out on money and any new projects, and she also failed to receive financial support from her purported ex-boyfriend Elon Musk.

Amber has gotten in touch with some of her former party pals, including Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne, and Margot Robbie, in the hopes that they may assist her find housing, the insider claimed. “She’s being passed over and, frequently, outright ghosted.”

After being rejected by her former Hollywood friends, Amber Heard is apparently seeking to find new support.

