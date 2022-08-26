Amber Heard is being snubbed by Hollywood friends.

Amber Heard in deep trouble after losing defamation case
Aquaman actress is still dealing with the consequences of the jury's decision....
Amber Heard seems to be in hot water because the actress has reportedly been shunned by her former partying Hollywood colleagues.
The defamation case involving Johnny Depp and Heard was resolved in June after the jury found it in the actor’s favour; however, the Aquaman actress is still dealing with the fallout.
Heard apparently sought out Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie for assistance after losing a slander case, but she claims to have received a cold response.
Heard was forced to move to a smaller home as she lost out on money and any new projects, and she also failed to receive financial support from her purported ex-boyfriend Elon Musk.
Amber has gotten in touch with some of her former party pals, including Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne, and Margot Robbie, in the hopes that they may assist her find housing, the insider claimed. “She’s being passed over and, frequently, outright ghosted.”
After being rejected by her former Hollywood friends, Amber Heard is apparently seeking to find new support.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.