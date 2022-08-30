Amber Heard saw her future with Elon Musk after split with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard saw her future with Elon Musk after splitting with Johnny Depp.

Depp had previously accused his ex-wife of cheating on him with the tech tycoon during their marriage.

Some people continue to believe that Amber Heard envisioned her future with Elon Musk.

Amber Heard saw her future with Elon Musk after her split with Johnny Depp. In the midst of Heard’s legal dispute with her ex-husband, Elon made news since the actor had previously accused his ex-wife of cheating on him with the tech tycoon during their marriage.

According to reports, Heard and Musk initially spoke while working on the 2013 Robert Rodriguez movie “Machete Kills.”

Up until the conclusion of both Heard’s and Musk’s divorces from their respective wives, Talulah Riley and Johnny Depp, in 2016, the Tesla CEO asserted that they were nothing more than friends.

In April 2017, a source informed People that Musk “started pursuing her romantically when the moment was appropriate as they were unmarried at that time.” For a time, she was being evasive, which piqued his interest even more.

The “Aquaman” actress shared a picture of herself and Musk later that month, showing him with a “cheeky” lipstick stain on his face.

As many think that she’s serious about enhancing her relationship with the world’s richest man, the post raised questions about their future together.

According to reports, the Space X founder was drawn to Heard’s “edginess” and the fact that she wasn’t “frightened about being different.”

The pair’s 12-month relationship ended in August 2017. Shortly later, Musk confirmed the rumors by informing followers that the breakup was amicable.

Later, he emphasized that their schedules were a major factor in the breakup, saying at the time, “Long-distance relationships are often challenging when both partners have demanding job commitments, but who knows what the future brings.”

At the end of 2017, as they were traveling to Easter Island for the holidays, Musk and Heard decided to give their relationship another try. When they were seen holding hands in LA following the new year, there was further evidence that the couple had reconnected.

Musk and Heard permanently split in 2018. Heard concurred that the relationship had reached its end, and a source told Page Six at the time that Musk “took the decision to terminate things.” The insider said, “They still care for one other, but the timing just wasn’t right.”

However, some people continue to believe that Amber Heard envisioned her future with Elon Musk, the world’s most successful billionaire, and that she also ended her relationship with Johnny Depp, an acting legend, for the same reason.

