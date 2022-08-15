Advertisement
date 2022-08-15
Amber Heard welcomes her daughter with the help of a surrogate

Articles
  • Amber Heard welcomes her daughter with the help of a surrogate.
  • Amber was embroiled in a legal dispute with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
  • Some media outlets claim that Amber had a child while she was dating actress Bianca Butti.
Amber Heard welcomes her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard with the help of a surrogate. In April 2021, Hollywood actress Amber was embroiled in a legal dispute with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, who gave birth to her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard through a surrogate.

A few months later, the Aquaman actress uploaded a cute family portrait on Instagram to mark the birth of Oonagh.
“I’m really excited to share this news with you,” was heard saying. I made the decision to become a mother four years ago.

I wanted to handle things my way. Now that I think about it, I realize how radical it is for women to approach one of the most essential aspects of our fates in this manner. I hope we eventually reach a stage where it’s accepted practice to not want a ring in order to have a crib.

“There’s a part of me that wants to maintain that nobody should care about my private life. I understand that the nature of my profession requires me to take charge of this as well. I had a daughter on April 8, 2021. Oonagh Paige Heard is her name. She marks the start of the remainder of my life.

Some media outlets claim that Amber had a child while she was dating actress Bianca Butti. When Amber and Bianca were seen kissing and getting into a red mustang to leave together in January 2020, rumors about their relationship initially started to spread.

They started dating over three years after Heard and Johnny Depp’s divorce was legally finalized in January 2017.

