Edition: English
Amber Heard’s attempts to use evidence against Elon Musk

Articles
Amber Heard’s attempts to use incriminating evidence gathered during her relationship with Elon Musk have finally come to light.

Gia, Amber and Elon’s close inner circle source, has just broken her silence on the matter.

She offered insight into the ‘bond’ between the two and told House In Habit, “the rumour has always been that she has some dark [expletive] on him, and that’s why he’s indebted to her.”

“it’s not surprising for anyone who knows her. Amber was always filming him. She had a method.”

Gia recalls, “she would get Elon really [expletive] up, so incriminating events could transpire and then film it all.”

