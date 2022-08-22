Amber Heard’s behavior sparks reunion rumours with Elon Musk

Amber Heard changed her legal team to appeal defamation case against Johnny Depp.

Are they still dating?

Amber Heard, a Hollywood actress, recently changed her legal team in order to appeal the defamation case judgement, which has sparked rumours that she might be trying to rekindle her romance with Elon Musk.

Heard, 36, reportedly retained David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown as her legal counsel for her appeal against Depp. Fans are assuming that the Tesla CEO is ‘supporting’ the Aquaman star’s claimed ex-girlfriend financially as a result of the actor’s move.

After her divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Musk is said to have assisted Heard in donating a sizable quantity of money to a charitable organisation.

There are rumours and speculations that Musk will assist the 36-year-old single mother financially, as he did the last time.

Elon is said to have agreed to pay Heard’s ex-husband a sizeable amount of damages if the actress had asked him to do so because it is said that she is unable to raise enough money on her own.

After losing her defamation action against the “Edward Scissorhands” actor in a Virginia court on June 1, Heard was forced to pay $10.35 million in damages to him.

One Twitter user going by the handle @MichaelvdGalien responded to rumours by writing: “@elonmusk is 100% assisting Amber Heard because he wants more heirs.”

Another who works with @elonmusk responded: “Hey @elonmusk, are you anyway supporting #convictedliar #AmberHeard? Twitter is rife with allegations that you are paying the costs for her unsuccessful lawsuit against Johnny Depp. Are these accusations true in any way? Do you assist her in discrediting Johnny?”

Elon Musk has resisted participating in the highly publicised trial thus far and has stayed away from it. He had before advised the former couple to “move on.”

Fans, however, believe that Elon Musk, an alleged former sweetheart of Amber Heard, is supporting the actress during her legal difficulties. The rumours that the two are still dating do not appear to be going away anytime soon.

