Amber Heard’s new attorneys respond in advance of Depp’s appeal

Amber Heard’s new lawyers, David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown, are enthusiastic to represent the Aquaman actress in her appeal of the defamation verdict against Johnny Depp.

In a joint statement Axelrod and Brown say, “We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal as it is a case with important First Amendment implications for every American.”

They further said, “We’re confident the appellate court will apply the law properly without deference to popularity, reverse the judgment against Ms. Heard, and reaffirm the fundamental principles of Freedom of Speech.”

Amber Heard chose David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown to lead the appeals team instead of Elaine Bredehoft, who was her lawyer in the defamation trial against Depp.

Earlier this year, Sarah Palin sued the New York Times for libel, but Axelrod and Brown were able to defend the newspaper successfully.

