Edition: English
Edition: English

Amber Heard's parties exposed by internet influencer

Articles
  • Amber Heard’s parties were exposed by internet influencers.
  • The widely circulated exposé also revealed stunning details.
  • Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is once again making headlines.
Amber Heard’s parties were exposed by internet influencers. The widely circulated exposé also revealed stunning details about Elon Musk and Amber Heard’s romance.

After previously sealed documents were made public, the spectacular defamation trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is once again making headlines.

While the most recent information about the case is making its way online, an internet influencer by the name of House Inhabit is quickly garnering notoriety for an exposé titled Heard’s “questionable parties” on Substack.

Recent information about the Aquaman actress’ risqué Los Angeles parties, which apparently involved copious amounts of MDMA, booze, and interracial activity, was made public by the Jessica Reed Kraus-run website House Inhabit.

Kraus added that she learned the information from Heard’s “ex-associates” who had “personally experienced her destructive behaviors.”

The exposé also revealed startling details about Heard and Elon Musk’s romance. One of the party guests reportedly disclosed that, “Anyone who is familiar with her [Heard] will not be surprised. Amber was constantly recording Musk. She had a strategy. She was adept at it. In order for damning events to occur, she would get Elon really riled up, and then she would videotape everything.”

