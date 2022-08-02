Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amber Khan faces criticism over her latest viral video

Amber Khan faces criticism over her latest viral video

Articles
Advertisement
Amber Khan faces criticism over her latest viral video

Amber Khan faces criticism over her latest viral video

Advertisement
  • Amber Khan enjoying her vacation in Baki.
  • She shared her vacation dairies on her Instagram.
  • Public criticise her over her vacation videos.
Advertisement

Amber Khan is a well-known former model and host who began her profession when she was quite young. She is also performed in plays on PTV. Khan then started hosting on Indus TV and rose to prominence as one of Pakistan’s most well-known hosts. Amber Khan is the proprietor of a well-known and prosperous beauty parlor in Karachi.

Amber Khan and her companions took a lavish trip to Baku in July. Her friends posted a tonne of photos from Baku. The actress posted a video while dancing and celebrating with her pals during her trip to Baku. Amber and her buddies danced and excitedly posed for the camera in the video.

“A day in Baku, Azerbaijan with my lifelines,” she captioned her post.

Take a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Amber Khan (@amberkhanofficial)

Advertisement

Her humorous video with pals was not well received by Pakistani social media users, who claimed she was getting older and more contemporary.

Keyboard warrior started commenting under her video. Have a look at what they say!

Amber Khan's Fun Video With Friends From Baku Invites Criticism

Advertisement

Amber Khan's Fun Video With Friends From Baku Invites Criticism

Amber Khan's Fun Video With Friends From Baku Invites Criticism

Also Read

Amber Khan share glimpses of Baku trip
Amber Khan share glimpses of Baku trip

Amber Khan, a veteran actress who frequently appears on Nida Yasir's morning...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker were spotted at a pre-Super Bowl
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker were spotted at a pre-Super Bowl
Royal Family plans to protect King Charles' coronation from Harry and Meghan
Royal Family plans to protect King Charles' coronation from Harry and Meghan
Pakistan's tekken prodigy Arslan Ash ties the knot
Pakistan's tekken prodigy Arslan Ash ties the knot
Ranjha song was rewritten for Sidharth-Kiara's wedding
Ranjha song was rewritten for Sidharth-Kiara's wedding
Shaan Shahid daughter Bahisht e Bareen’s first fashion shoot
Shaan Shahid daughter Bahisht e Bareen’s first fashion shoot
Hira Khan and Arslan Khan’s dreamy wedding moments
Hira Khan and Arslan Khan’s dreamy wedding moments
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story