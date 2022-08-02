Amber Khan faces criticism over her latest viral video

Amber Khan share glimpses of Baku trip
Amber Khan, a veteran actress who frequently appears on Nida Yasir's morning...
Amber Khan is a well-known former model and host who began her profession when she was quite young. She is also performed in plays on PTV. Khan then started hosting on Indus TV and rose to prominence as one of Pakistan’s most well-known hosts. Amber Khan is the proprietor of a well-known and prosperous beauty parlor in Karachi.
Amber Khan and her companions took a lavish trip to Baku in July. Her friends posted a tonne of photos from Baku. The actress posted a video while dancing and celebrating with her pals during her trip to Baku. Amber and her buddies danced and excitedly posed for the camera in the video.
“A day in Baku, Azerbaijan with my lifelines,” she captioned her post.
Take a look:
Her humorous video with pals was not well received by Pakistani social media users, who claimed she was getting older and more contemporary.
Keyboard warrior started commenting under her video. Have a look at what they say!
