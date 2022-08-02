Amber Khan faces criticism over her latest viral video

Amber Khan enjoying her vacation in Baki.

She shared her vacation dairies on her Instagram.

Public criticise her over her vacation videos.

Advertisement

Amber Khan is a well-known former model and host who began her profession when she was quite young. She is also performed in plays on PTV. Khan then started hosting on Indus TV and rose to prominence as one of Pakistan’s most well-known hosts. Amber Khan is the proprietor of a well-known and prosperous beauty parlor in Karachi.

Amber Khan and her companions took a lavish trip to Baku in July. Her friends posted a tonne of photos from Baku. The actress posted a video while dancing and celebrating with her pals during her trip to Baku. Amber and her buddies danced and excitedly posed for the camera in the video.

“A day in Baku, Azerbaijan with my lifelines,” she captioned her post.

Take a look:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Amber Khan (@amberkhanofficial) Advertisement

Her humorous video with pals was not well received by Pakistani social media users, who claimed she was getting older and more contemporary.

Keyboard warrior started commenting under her video. Have a look at what they say!

Advertisement

Also Read Amber Khan share glimpses of Baku trip Amber Khan, a veteran actress who frequently appears on Nida Yasir's morning...