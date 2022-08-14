Ameesha Patel presents an unseen picture with Aishwarya Rai

Gadar actress Ameesha Patel shares unseen throwback picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Both the actresses can be seen cracking up at some silly joke in the snapshot.

The Gadar actress has been sharing throwback photos on her Instagram account.

Advertisement

Ameesha Patel offered fans an inconspicuous legacy picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Ameesha is very dynamic via web-based entertainment, and likes to get her fans and supporters looks at her own and proficient lives sometimes.

Recently, she has been sharing return photographs on her Instagram space and fans have been totally adoring it.

Staying aware of the direction, prior yesterday, the Gadar actress took to her virtual entertainment space and treated netizens to another old picture, and this time, it highlighted, as a matter of fact, Aishwarya Rai. Have you seen it yet?

Recently, Ameesha took to the ‘gram and shared the photograph being referred to. In the image, one can see Aishwarya and Ameesha situated close to one another at an occasion. While Aishwarya looked striking in a lovely printed outfit.

Her hair was left open and she had tanned cosmetics look with earthy colored lipstick. Then again, Ameesha was seen wearing a lovely yellow salwar suit. She too kept her hair open while she shook a creased look. Both the entertainers should be visible breaking into a snicker in the photograph.

Sharing the preview, Ameesha wrote in the subtitle, “Hey guys .. as promised the THROWBACK WEEKENDS that I started last week upon so many requests..So here goes …The beautiful @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb n me as chief guests at a show cracking up on some silly joke we had cracked and we cud not stop the laughter (kisses and red hearts emoji)”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

Last weekend, Ameesha imparted a legacy photograph to her most memorable big screen co-star Hrithik Roshan.

Advertisement

In the image, the entertainers should have been visible situated inside Ameesha’s home in South Mumbai. This was only days before their introduction film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai went on floors.

The subtitle read, “So as I promised .. zillions of requests for throwback pictures n videos .. Will do THROWBACK WEEKENDS.. started yesterday and here it is another rare pik…@hrithikroshan n me in the house I grew up in South Mumbai .. both our families along with friends were at my home celebrating before starting the shoot of KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN .. we started filming few days after this picture (heart and evil eye emoji)”

Also Read Liger: Vish said of playing bad guy, working with Vijay Deverakonda Vijay Deverakonda's pan indian film Liger is gearing up for the grand...