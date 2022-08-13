Ameesha Patel shares old pic with Aishwarya Rai from an event

Ameesha Patel has shared a rare picture of herself with Aishwarya Rai.

The two were seen laughing candidly together at an event.

Ameesha previously uploaded a pic of herself and Hrithik Roshan from Kaho Na.

Ameesha Patel has shared a rare picture of herself with Aishwarya Rai from an event. The two beauties in one frame have left fans excited.

Ameesha Patel, an actress, is going on a retro Instagram binge. When the two attended an event as the main guests, she gave followers a rare photo of herself and Aishwarya Rai. She previously uploaded a picture of herself and debut co-star Hrithik Roshan.

In the latest photo, Ameesha and Aishwarya Rai are seen laughing candidly together.

While Ameesha wore a yellow salwar suit, the latter appeared to be in a printed outfit. Sharing the post, the Gardar actor wrote, “Hey guys .. as promised the THROWBACK WEEKENDS that I started last week upon so many requests .So here goes …”

“The beautiful @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb n me as chief guests at a show cracking up on some silly joke we had cracked and we cud not stop the laughter,” she added. Responding to the picture of the two divas in one frame, a fan commented, “2 beauties in 1 frame.” “2 most gorgeous ladies together,” added another one.

Since the 2000s, Ameesha and Aishwarya have become two of Bollywood’s most well-liked actors. In the 2000 movie Kaho Na…Pyaar Hai, Ameesha made her Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik and gained recognition. Aishwarya, on the other hand, made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar after winning the Miss World title. She made her Bollywood film debut in the same year with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya.

Aishwarya was once questioned about being replaced in Mangal Pandey: The Rising by Aamir Khan. It’s interesting that Ameesha played the lead. When questioned if this was accurate during an interview in 2004, Aishwarya didn’t think twice to clarify the situation’s background.

Aishwarya Rai replied, “What’s interesting is that you remember the words, like ‘replaced’, which you etched. The fact is, the situation was very different. And time and again, ever since that situation up until today, I have answered, that the producer, in fact, rendered me an apology, for the fact that he went out of line because of speaking the way that he did in the media, because of other pressures that he went through. There was a disagreement between him and my agents, and more than anything else, even up to the point of even pre-mahurat.”