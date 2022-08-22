Gadar actress Ameesha Patel has begun posting throwback snaps on Instagram.

She shared a snap of herself and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan over the weekend.

Ameesha Patel is a Bollywood actress and is quite active on social media. She likes to treat her fans to glimpses of her personal and professional lives every now and then.

Recently, she has begun posting throwback images on her Instagram page, and her followers are adoring it.

Following the trend, the Gadar actress posted another old photo on her social media pages earlier yesterday. This time, it was none other than Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan.

In the photo, Ameesha can be seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. While sharing the post, Ameesha wrote, “Throwback WEEKEND picture as promised every weekend!!! @iamsrk n me at a prestigious event as chief guests … accompanied by the stunner @gaurikhan…@iamsrk is one of the most charming n witty men u can come across .. n @gaurikhan is extremely gracious n warm”. As soon as she posted the photos, fans dropped sweet comments. A user wrote, “wow superb pic”. Another fan commented, “Golden memories”.

Ameesha shared a vintage photo of herself and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan over the weekend. Aishwarya and Ameesha are depicted in the image attending an event while seated next to one another. In the image, both women can be seen giggling suddenly.

Sharing the snapshot, Ameesha wrote in the caption, “Hey guys .. as promised the THROWBACK WEEKENDS that I started last week upon so many requests..So here goes …The beautiful @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb n me as chief guests at a show cracking up on some silly joke we had cracked and we cud not stop the laughter (kisses and red hearts emoji)”.